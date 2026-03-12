Angola: President João Lourenço Appoints Secretary of State for Civil Aviation

Luanda — Angolan President João Lourenço on Tuesday appointed Adilson Gabriel Alves Catala to the position of Secretary of State for the Civil Aviation, Maritime and Port Sectors.

According to the Information Services of the Presidency of the Republic, the Head of State dismissed Rui Paulo de Andrade Teles Carreira from the position of Secretary of State for the Civil Aviation, Maritime and Port Sectors.

In another decree, João Lourenço appointed Rosa Maria Martins da Cruz e Silva to the position of Commissioner-General of Angola at Expo Yokohama 2027, an international event that will take place in the city of Yokohama, Japan.