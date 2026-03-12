Angolan President Returns to the Country From Portugal

Luanda — Angolan Head of State João Lourenço returned to the country in the early hours of Tuesday morning, after attending the inauguration ceremony of the new President of Portugal, António José Seguro, in Lisbon.

The President of the Republic participated in the event as a guest of the Portuguese authorities, joining several national and foreign personalities present at the ceremony that marked the transition of the leadership of the Portuguese State, after 10 years of Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa's mandate.

Upon his arrival in Luanda, João Lourenço was received by the Vice-President of the Republic, Esperança da Costa, and other high-ranking members of the Angolan State.

António José Seguro was elected in the second round of the presidential elections held on February 8th of this year and now begins a five-year term.

The investiture ceremony took place in a solemn session in the Portuguese Parliament, in the presence of deputies, members of the Government, high-ranking State authorities and national and foreign guests. During the ceremony, the President-elect took the constitutional oath and signed the act of investiture, followed by the symbolic transfer of power and the first official speech of the new Head of State. SC/ART/DOJ