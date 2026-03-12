Southern Africa: Angola and Namibia Assess Cooperation in the Energy Sector

Luanda — Strengthening bilateral cooperation in the energy sector and the status of implementation of structuring projects dominated the meeting held on Monday in Luanda between the Angolan Minister of Energy and Water, João Baptista Borges, and his Namibian counterpart, Modestus Tshitumbe Amutse.

According to a press release accessed by ANGOP, the meeting analyzed in detail the Angola-Namibia electrical interconnection process, a project aimed at constructing a 400 kV overhead power line, approximately 362 kilometers long, from the Cunene substation.

The project is part of a broader regional plan within the Southern Africa Energy Group, with the objective of improving transmission capacity and ensuring long-term security of supply throughout Southern Africa.

According to the document, the issue related to the power purchase agreement, an instrument that will guide future electricity trading between the two nations, also dominated the meeting between the two leaders.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Regarding the Baynes Binational Hydroelectric Project, which was also central to the conversation between the two delegations, the parties exchanged views on the development of this infrastructure, considered vital for harnessing the water potential of the Cunene River and for the sustainable development of Angola and Namibia.

Angola and Namibia share a long border and maintain several cooperation agreements in strategic sectors, with energy being one of the priority areas on the bilateral agenda within the SADC framework.

The meeting also served for the formal presentation of the Namibian official to the Angolan authorities, following his recent appointment as Minister of Industries, Mines and Energy of Namibia.

In the document, Angolan Ministry of Energy and Water reaffirms the commitment of both Governments to deepen the partnership in the energy sector, focusing on economic development and improving the well-being of the populations.