Southern Africa: Angola Harvested 3.6 Million Tons of Corn in 2024-2025 Agricultural Season

Calumbo — The Minister of State for Economic Coordination, José de Lima Massano announced Tuesday, in the municipality of Calumbo, Icolo e Bengo province that Angola harvested 3.6 million tons of maize during the 2024-2025 agricultural campaign.

José de Lima Massanol made the statement at the opening of a working meeting with maize producers and processors in the Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

The minister, who did not provide data from the previous agricultural campaign, acknowledged the growth recorded in this area, adding that despite the recorded growth, Angola made some imports of 350,000 tons of maize worth 123 million dollars.

The State Minister highlighted the need to continue dialogue with the various operators in order to jointly find solutions to any obstacles in the availability of the cereal and that maize production serve both human and animal consumption, hence the growing demand.

Regarding the 2025-2026 campaign, the minister said that despite having more operators and cultivated areas, as well as a forecast of continued growth, he has encountered some natural phenomena that have hindered this goal.

For this reason, he requested the collaboration of entrepreneurs who support irrigation systems to overcome these situations and increase productivity despite the scarcity of rain.

"Angola is obliged to authorize the import of corn to maintain the productive cycle, and whenever this occurs, we receive less positive feedback from producers due to the corn's availability", the minister said.

He said that the government maintains a permanent dialogue with various economic operators to understand their difficulties and identify opportunities, so they can develop the best ways to achieve their goals together.

He stressed that the government will continue to maintain an open dialogue with entrepreneurs, particularly associations, and collaborate with them.

José de Lima Massano added that, when talking about objectives, he is referring to the primary sector, which is responsible for ensuring the availability of corn. EPP/AJQ/DAN/AMP