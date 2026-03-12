Angolan Science Journal Ranked in Brazil

Malanje — The scientific journal of the Queen Njinga a Mbande University (URNM), called "Angolan Journal of Sciences", was classified as A3 by the evaluation system of the Coordination for the Improvement of Higher Education Personnel (CAPES), of Brazil.

According to information obtained by ANGOP, the classification is part of the CAPES Qualis system, a mechanism responsible for evaluating the quality of scientific production associated with postgraduate programs, analyzing the impact, academic rigor and relevance of scientific journals, articles and other academic publications.

Within this system, scientific journals are organized into different quality strata, ranging from A1, considered the level of highest scientific excellence, to B5, taking into account criteria such as editorial quality, methodological rigor, and periodicity of publications, international visibility and the academic impact of the research disseminated.

With its A3 rating, the Angolan Journal of Sciences reinforces its position as an important vehicle for scientific dissemination, contributing to the circulation and appreciation of research produced by teachers, researchers, and students, both in Angola and in the international academic context.

This distinction represents a significant advancement for the scientific output of Queen Njinga a Mbande University, highlighting the growth of academic research at the institution and strengthening its role in the development of higher education, science, and innovation in the country.

The achievement also reflects institutional efforts in strengthening scientific culture, promoting research, and creating qualified spaces for the publication of relevant studies in various fields of knowledge.

With this step, URNM continues to consolidate its commitment to the production and dissemination of scientific knowledge. PBC/DAN/AMP