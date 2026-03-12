Angola Suggests Debate On Female Leadership At UN

Luanda — The minister of Social Action, Family and Women's Promotion (MASFAMU), Ana do Sacramento Neto, stressed on Monday in New York that the discussion on female leadership at the UN is of particular relevance, as the current Secretary-General is completing the last year of his 2nd term.

Quoted in a press release that ANGOP had access to, the minister was speaking at the Annual Ministerial Dialogue of the Friends Group on Gender Parity, themed "Promoting Gender Balance in Global Leadership: Reflections on the Selection of the Secretary-General in 2026".

She stated that Angola is committed to promoting gender parity in global leadership, a commitment that is part of the continuity of the Beijing Platform for Action and remains central to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

It explains that despite the progress made in recent decades, women representation at the highest levels of political and institutional decision-making continues to fail to reflect the diversity and societies's potential.

It clarifies that the eventual election of a woman to the position of Secretary-General of the United Nations could contribute to amplifying the gender equality agenda and strengthening the presence of women in world leadership.

The Annual Ministerial Dialogue of the Friends Group on Gender Parity was chaired by the President of the UN General Assembly, Annalena Baerbock, an initiative of the Permanent Missions of Qatar and Rwanda to the United Nations.