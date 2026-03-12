Southern Africa: Angola to Have a Tourism Bibliographic Repository

Lubango — Angola's travel and tourism agency "Tac Tour" is developing a bibliographic repository to support academic and archival resources for the creation of itineraries and promotion of tourism literacy.

The information was provided to ANGOP on Tuesday in Lubango, Huíla province, by the promoter of the initiative, Carlos Bumba, who stated that the idea is to contribute to collective memory and provide autonomy in the production of articles, essays, statistical yearbooks, newspapers, magazines and books whose content is related to tourism.

The project, which began five years ago, already has a List of Classified National Immovable Historical-Cultural Heritage, with the designation, age, location and diploma (ordinance, Executive Decree or order) of the classification attributed to them in digital format.

Beyond listing cultural heritage, the initiative has also been developing a geo-tourism profile of Angola and a narrative of the slave trade. Since December 2025, a historiography of tourism in the country has been underway, with a timeline of the sector.

The source said that the ongoing timeline archive already contains the institutional evolution of tourism in the country from 1975 to 2025, and its dissemination, which is expected to include a physical copy, will be carried out after other approaches in the area have been achieved.

He added that the timeline file will also include the evolution of tourism from a political perspective, with data on the creation of tourist hubs, approved presidential decrees, memberships to international tourism organizations, as well as tourism training schools.

He stressed that the project is permanent and has no exact period for completion, due to updates and dynamics in the sector.

For the initiative, he said they have the assistance of veteran staff from the Ministry of Tourism, retired staff from the sector at the level of provincial directorates and universities with tourism courses, the latter being the one that will directly benefit from the historical collection.

He highlighted that in addition to the Ministry of Tourism, they also count on the ministries of Culture, Environment, provincial governments, libraries and Angolans in the diaspora, especially those of the elderly, as partners in the repository project.

The idea, according to Carlos Bumba, is to create a bibliography on tourism, making Tac Tour a repository on the political decisions that shape the national sector, as leaders come and go, but there are no documents on the history of the sector.

The president of the Association of Tourist Guides and Artistic Servants of Angola (AGTSA) stated that there is growth in the sector, especially in accommodation infrastructures, travel agencies, educational institutions offering tourism courses, the number of guides, as well as awareness about publicizing the sector.

However, he recommended taking advantage of the opportunity of Angola being a safe country, with free movement of people and goods, hospitable people, as well as being a country with diverse natural and cultural attractions.