Southern Africa: Angola Produces 35,000 Tons of Tilapia Annually

Cuito — , The Director-General of the Institute of Artisanal Fisheries (IPA), Miguel Cabral, announced Tuesday in Cuito city , central Bié province,that Angola currently produces 35,000 tons of tilapia per year, levels that exceed initial projections for the period 2022-2027.

MIGUEL Cabral, who made the statement at the provincial technical workshop of the Artisanal Fisheries and Aquaculture Project (AFAP 2), which is taking place in this city, said the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources has projected 10,000 tons/year for the period 2022-2027.

He said the current results were achieved thanks to the support of the Executive Branch directed to producers, as well as the commitment and investments of the business sector dedicated to tilapia production in the country, despite still facing difficulties related to raw materials (feed), infrastructure, among others.

Miguel Cabral pointed to the provinces of Uíge, Bengo, Cuanza Sul and Cuanza Norte, Cuando and Bié as those that stand out the most in the production of cacusso in Angola, as well as in its commercialization.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He said the country still registers high levels of demand in terms of tulipia consumption, compared to the population demand and that the government intends to continue encouraging producers, as well as being open to foreign and national investment that mobilizes for large-scale tilapia production.

The Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources, organised the Provincial Technical Workshop of the Artisanal Fisheries and Aquaculture Project (AFAP 2) aimed to empower members of cooperatives, producers, and aquaculture entrepreneurs in Bié, with a view to improving techniques and raising production levels. JEC/PLB/DAN/AMP