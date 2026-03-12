Angola: Bank Millennium Atlantico Launches Credit Line for Women Entrepreneurs

Luanda — Bank Millennium Atlantico launched on Wednesday in Luanda, a financing line for women entrepreneurs, aiming to address the barriers women entrepreneurs face in accessing financing and guarantees.

Tania Pinto, the director of small and medium enterprises at Banco Millennium Atlantico, said the value per operation is 200 million kwanzas with no minimum established, depending on the client's project.

Interest rates range from 7.5% to 10%, depending on the business's nature.

Pinto stated that the financing line covers all sectors of the economy, with a special focus on activities such as agriculture, fishing, manufacturing, forestry, commerce, health, and projects with social and economic impact. These projects are aligned with Angola's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which are integrated into the UN's 2030 Agenda.

Pinto said, "The financing line offers differentiated interest rates and has the support of the Credit Guarantee Fund, which can cover up to 80% of the risk with a public guarantee."

She added that, in order to access credit, companies must be legally constituted and either be at least 51% women-owned or have women in top leadership positions. Alternatively, at least 60% of their workforce must be women.