Angolan Delegation Holds Meeting in Brazil to Strengthen Cooperation in Agricultural Sector

Luanda — Angolan delegation met on Tuesday in Brasilia (Brazil) with officials from the Ministry of Agriculture and Farming of that country, within the framework of the implementation of the Productive Agricultural Investment Program between the two countries, an initiative aimed at strengthening and developing the agricultural sector in the Southern African nation.

The meeting marked the beginning of a series of technical sessions in Brazil, with the objective of structuring a bilateral cooperation model focused on promoting private investment, technology transfer and the sharing of technical knowledge in the field of agricultural production, according to a press release sent to ANGOP on Wednesday.

The statement said the initiative results from joint work between Brazilian and Angolan government institutions.

It adds that the presence of the Angolan delegation in Brazil is part of an effort to consolidate the existing strategic partnership between Luanda and Brasília, marked by decades of political, economic and technical cooperation since Brazil recognized Angola's independence in 1975.

In recent years, bilateral cooperation has gained new momentum, particularly after the visit of Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to Angola in August 2023, which marked the relaunch of the Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

The topic gained renewed prominence during the meeting between Lula and Angolan President João Lourenço, held on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro in November 2024.

The plan under analysis foresees the implementation of large-scale agricultural projects in Angolan territory, including the provision of up to 500,000 hectares of arable land for the production of grains and other strategic crops, with the involvement of Brazilian producers and financial institutions from both countries.

On the Brazilian side, institutions such as the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) and Banco do Brasil, through the PROEX program, may provide financing lines for the export of agricultural machinery, seeds, fertilizers and technologies for projects to be developed in Angola.

The technical cooperation should also count on the support of the Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation (Embrapa), internationally recognized for the development of technologies adapted to tropical agriculture, an experience considered fundamental for the modernization of the Angolan agricultural sector.

Angola plans to create favorable conditions for investors, including granting land use rights for periods of up to 60 years and mechanisms for integrating local communities into agricultural projects.

The program also includes an initial pilot project of 20,000 hectares for grain production, with an estimated investment of around 124 million US dollars, involving financing from Brazilian banks, Angolan institutions, and participation from the Angolan Sovereign Fund.

The presence of the Angolan delegation in Brazil reinforces the commitment of Luanda and Brasilia to deepen the strategic partnership and explore new opportunities for investment, technological innovation, and agricultural development in the Portuguese-speaking world.