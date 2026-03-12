Angola: Over 5 000 People Undergo Hemodialysis in Angola

Luanda — The chairman of the Nephrology College of the Angolan Medical Association, Jose Malanda said on Wednesday that more than 5000 people are currently undergoing hemodialysis in various health units across the country.

Hemodialysis is a vital procedure that replaces the function of the kidneys, filtering waste, excess salt and fluids from the blood in patients with acute or chronic renal failure.

Speaking to ANGOP, on the occasion of World Kidney Day, which is celebrated on March 12, the official warned of the need to strengthen prevention and early diagnosis of kidney diseases in Angola.

"The numbers presented may represent only a small part of the reality, as many people may have kidney problems and do not treat them," he stressed.

The specialist acknowledged improvements in access to hemodialysis in recent years, with the creation of new centers in several provinces of the country.

"A large part of the services were concentrated in Luanda, a situation that forced many patients to make long journeys to receive treatment," he stressed.

According to the expert, the diagnosis of kidney diseases in Angola still faces challenges related to the reduced number of specialists and difficulties in accessing health services in various regions of the country.

José Malanda explained that about 10% of the world's population suffers from some type of kidney disease, meaning that, in the case of Angola, thousands of people may have some degree of impaired kidney function without diagnosis.

Malanda mentioned that among the main causes of chronic kidney failure in the adult population are high blood pressure and diabetes, diseases that, when uncontrolled, can lead to progressive deterioration of the kidneys.

He informed that in children, on the other hand, some complications of infectious diseases can affect the kidneys, such as malaria, which in some cases causes acute kidney failure that, when not treated promptly, can evolve into a chronic form.

He spoke about the symptoms that can appear in more advanced stages of the disease, such as swelling in the feet or body, nausea, vomiting, persistent headaches, and increased urinary frequency at night.

Regarding kidney transplants, the doctor recalled that Angola has a law on organ transplants approved in 2014, but that it is still awaiting regulation to allow the effective implementation of the program in the country.

He recommended a balanced diet, regular physical activity, control of blood pressure and blood sugar levels, as well as periodic medical check-ups.

"Taking care of your health is fundamental to preventing kidney disease. Those with risk factors should seek regular medical follow-up to avoid the problem being diagnosed only in an advanced stage," he concluded.

World Kidney Day is celebrated annually on the second Thursday of March.

The event was created in 2006 by the International Society of Nephrology and the International Federation of Kidney Foundations with the aim of raising awareness among the world's population about the risks of kidney disease and promoting the adoption of healthy lifestyle habits.