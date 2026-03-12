Angolan Head of State Congratulates New President of Chile

Luanda — Angolan President João Lourenço congratulated the new President of Chile, José Antonio Kast, on his inauguration, which took place this Wednesday in the city of Valparaíso.

According to a press release from the Angolan diplomatic representation in Argentina, the congratulatory message from the Head of State will be delivered tonight by the Angolan ambassador to this South American country, Azevedo Xavier Francisco, who represented President João Lourenço at the inauguration ceremony held at the National Congress of Chile.

During a protocol meeting scheduled for the La Moneda Palace, the official seat of the Chilean Presidency, the Angolan diplomat will deliver the presidential letter addressed to the new Chilean Head of State.

In the message, João Lourenço conveys wishes for success in the exercise of his duties and reaffirms the availability of the Angolan Executive to continue strengthening the bonds of friendship, cooperation and political dialogue between Angola and Chile.

The inauguration ceremony marked the transfer of power between the outgoing President, Gabriel Boric, and José Antonio Kast, elected with approximately 58 percent of the vote.

The new Chilean President begins his term with an agenda focused on strengthening public security, combating irregular immigration, and promoting economic growth.

Diplomatic relations between Angola and Chile were established on July 19, 1990, and have evolved within a framework of friendship, mutual respect, and cooperation.

Over the years, the two countries have maintained regular contacts at the political and diplomatic levels, with emphasis on institutional cooperation initiatives and exchanges in sectors of common interest.

Angola's presence at the ceremony reflects the importance attributed by the Angolan Executive to strengthening bilateral relations with Chile and deepening political dialogue with South American countries.