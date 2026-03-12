Angolan Ambassador Discusses Bilateral Cooperation With Chilean Diplomat

Luanda — The Angolan ambassador to Argentina, Azevedo Xavier Francisco, met on Tuesday with Cristian Toloza, the head of the Europe, Africa, and Middle East department of the Chilean Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Santiago, Chile.

The Angolan diplomat is representing the Angolan head of state, João Lourenço, at the inauguration ceremony for the newly elected president of Chile, which will take place on Wednesday in Valparaíso.

During the meeting, the two diplomats analyzed the current state of relations between Angola and Chile, as well as ways to strengthen economic, commercial, and institutional cooperation between the two states.

The Angolan ambassador emphasized that his country is in an important phase of economic development and diversification, and he highlighted the nation's openness to Chilean companies in several strategic sectors.

These sectors include oil, manufacturing, energy, and transportation.

The Angolan diplomat also emphasized the importance of Angola drawing on the experience of Chilean companies involved in steel processing, as this sector is fundamental to the country's industrialization process.

Opportunities for Chilean companies to invest in pharmaceutical and drug production, as well as tourism, were mentioned. These are considered priority sectors for Angola's economic development.

The Angolan diplomat highlighted ongoing reforms in Angola, particularly the opportunities afforded by the new Private Investment Law. This law aims to improve the business environment and encourage foreign investment.

Azevedo Xavier Francisco stated that Angola's strategic geographic location on the Atlantic coast of Africa allows privileged access to the Southern African market and makes it a relevant platform for companies interested in expanding their presence in the region.

Cristian Toloza, on his turn, stated that Chile has been implementing a policy of economic diversification and strengthening its international partnerships.

The Chilean executive mentioned that his country already cooperates with some North African countries and expressed interest in developing partnerships with Southern African countries, highlighting Angola's potential as a strategic partner in the region.

The meeting allowed both parties to reiterate their interest in deepening institutional and business contacts between the two countries. They hope to identify new opportunities for cooperation and strengthen bilateral relations.

Angola and Chile have diplomatic relations based on mutual respect and a shared interest in promoting economic development, trade, and investment between their countries.