Angolan Vice President Among the 100 Most Inspiring Women From Palop Countries

Luanda — Angolan Vice-President Esperança da Costa is included in the List of the 100 Most Inspiring Women from the Portuguese-Speaking African Countries (PALOP) of 2026 by Womenice, a platform for empowering women, youth and children through innovative tools and networking.

According to a press release from Womenice, the initiative, launched as part of the International Women's Month celebrations, celebrates the talent, leadership and impact of women who excel in various sectors and who contribute significantly to the development of their societies.

The list, released on Monday, brings together 100 inspiring women spread across the PALOP countries: Angola, Mozambique, Cabo Verde, Guinea-Bissau and São Tomé and Príncipe, whose contribution has marked the history and present of these countries through their leadership, creativity, innovation and social commitment.

Among the personalities highlighted in this edition are widely recognized names such as Graça Machel, Paulina Chiziane, Lurdes Mutola, Mayra Andrade, Helena Semedo, Dina Salústio and Suzi Barbosa.

In addition to Vice-President Esperança da Costa, Angolans Leila Lopes, Maria Borges, Vera Daves de Sousa and Filomena Fortes were also distinguished.

The selection process was conducted by a committee led by Tania Tomé, President of Womenice, with the participation of Graça Sanches and Danielle Stsecki.

The committee sought to ensure a balance between different sectors of activity, including politics, science, culture, entrepreneurship, communication, arts, social activism and sport, as well as a balanced representation among the PALOP countries.

For Tania Tomé, President of Womenice and leader of the selection process for the distinguished personalities, the list aims to highlight women who, through their actions, inspire others and contribute to the transformation of their communities.

"This list celebrates women who have decades of experience and recognized impact, but also makes room for new talents and emerging voices that inspire through digital participation, innovation and community work," says Tania Tomé.

The initiative aims to encourage commitment to inclusion and diversity and promote positive models of female leadership, inspiring young and future generations of African women to believe in their potential and to actively participate in the social, economic and cultural development of their countries.