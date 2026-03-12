Angola: Corn Producers Analyze Strategies to Increase Production

Calumbo — Industrial corn producers met Tuesday, in the municipality of Calumbo, Icolo e Bengo province, with the Minister of State for Economic Coordination, José de Lima Massano, to discuss strategy to increase corn production in the country and create more food for the population.

The meeting, which took place behind closed doors at the Special Economic Zone (ZEE), was attended by producers, corn processors, and other guests.

Speaking to the press, the head of the Angolan Milling Industries Association, António Aragão, reported that Angola is a country with vast lands and that producers can meet the demand.

He said the association produces approximately 600,000 tons of corn annually, and the goal is to surpass these figures to guarantee more food for Angolans, adding that the lack of foreign currency for importing some products and the poor state of access roads continue to be major problems in this activity.

The head of the Angolan Agro-livestock Association, Vanderlei Ribeiro, on his turn said the meeting aimed to inform the executive branch of the main constraints in the productive sector and together find the best solutions, allowing for the development of strategies, proposals, and solutions to increase production.

He reported that his association plans to harvest 30,000 tons of rice in this first season of the 2025-2026 crop, equivalent to a 30% increase compared to the previous period.

The Association, with approximately 100 members, faces the challenge of continuing to defend the interests of its members.

The director of the Aros Bien Group, Aron Zerihun, explained that the group produces 250 tons of corn per day, has 10 companies and a thousand workers, 97% of whom are young Angolans. EPP/AJQ/AMP