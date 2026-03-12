Angola: Unita MPs Inspect Eastern Moxico Province

Luena — UNITA's MPs are currently assessing the socio-economic reality of the 12 municipalities in Moxico province, as part of the party's 13th Parliamentary Conference taking place in the region.

The MPs visited Luena (the provincial capital), Lucusse, Cangumbe, Ninda, Camanongue, Lumbala Nguimbo, Lutuai, Lutembo, and Léua, and will conclude on Tuesday in Chume, Alto Cuito, and Cangamba.

During their visits, the MPs consulted with the local population, traditional authorities, civil society organizations, and economic agents to gather insights on the social, economic, and administrative challenges these areas face.

According to the program, the parliamentarians of the country's second-largest party, divided into 12 groups, will also publicize UNITA's government project for the 2027 elections.

After completing their visits, they will participate in the national ceremony marking UNITA's 60th anniversary. The ceremony will be presided over by UNITA president Adalberto Costa Júnior.

UNITA was founded on March 13, 1966, in Muangai, in the Lutuai municipality of Moxico province, by its leader Jonas Savimbi.