Angola: Unita MPs Inspect Eastern Moxico Province

10 March 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luena — UNITA's MPs are currently assessing the socio-economic reality of the 12 municipalities in Moxico province, as part of the party's 13th Parliamentary Conference taking place in the region.

The MPs visited Luena (the provincial capital), Lucusse, Cangumbe, Ninda, Camanongue, Lumbala Nguimbo, Lutuai, Lutembo, and Léua, and will conclude on Tuesday in Chume, Alto Cuito, and Cangamba.

During their visits, the MPs consulted with the local population, traditional authorities, civil society organizations, and economic agents to gather insights on the social, economic, and administrative challenges these areas face.

According to the program, the parliamentarians of the country's second-largest party, divided into 12 groups, will also publicize UNITA's government project for the 2027 elections.

After completing their visits, they will participate in the national ceremony marking UNITA's 60th anniversary. The ceremony will be presided over by UNITA president Adalberto Costa Júnior.

UNITA was founded on March 13, 1966, in Muangai, in the Lutuai municipality of Moxico province, by its leader Jonas Savimbi.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.