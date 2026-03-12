Angola: Project to Strengthen Youth Associations Relaunched

Muangueji — The secretary of State for Youth, Danila Bragança on Monday, in the municipality of Muangueji, eastern Lunda-Sul Province, has relaunched the program to support youth associations, within the framework of the program called "Vamos profissionalizar e fomentar as cooperativas produtivas juvenis" (Let's Professionalize and Promote Productive Youth Cooperatives).

The official who was speaking on behalf of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Rui Falcão, said that the Youth Development Program (PDJ) is a platform that creates mechanisms for technical and professional preparation, stimulating self-employment, aiming to ensure the full integration of young people into the labor market and society.

She mentioned that the initiative also aims to train young people in various fields, to promote youth entrepreneurship and strengthen the development of productive cooperatives for agribusiness, as it constitutes a strategic alternative for generating income and national production.

Danila Bragança warned young people that the province is rich in the mining sector, but that they should not only focus on diamond production or working on mining projects, but rather invest in agriculture, forestry and other areas to be explored that can contribute to the national and local economy.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The program is part of the Youth Development Plan (PDJ) 2025/2027

The Secretary of State for Youth, highlighted that the PDJ 2025-2027, recently approved by Presidential Decree No. 123/2025 of May 29, is based on 4 important fundamental pillars, namely improving the quality of life of young people and promoting their integration into the labor market.

She stated that the event marked not only the public presentation of the PDJ 2025-2027 in Lunda-Sul, but also the opening of a cycle of various training programs to be developed by the Angolan Youth Institute (IAJ).

For the governor of Lunda-Sul, Gildo Matias, vocational training is an opportunity for successful self-employment.

He emphasized that the various training initiatives carried out by the Ministry of Youth offer young people the opportunity to boost agribusiness and be prepared for the job market.

Gildo Matias maintained that the PDJ 2025-2027 will contribute massively to increasing national production, positively impacting the reduction of the high cost of basic goods.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports delivered professional kits in metalwork, sewing, information technology (IT), agriculture, construction, electricity, mechanics, and other areas to 100 young people associated with cooperatives, recently trained by IAJ.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The event brought together students, members of youth associations, religious leaders, members of the local government, and other guests.