Angola: Mosap III Project Strengthens Productive Capacity of Peasant Families

Menongue — The director of the Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries office in the southern province of of Cubango, José Luís Navalha, highlighted on Monday (09) the impact of the Suggestions and Complaints Resolution Mechanism of the Family Farming Transformation Project (MOSAP III) on improving production.

The official was speaking on Monday (10) at the opening of the Official Dissemination Workshop of MOSAP III, emphasizing that the implementation of the project has significantly increased the participation of peasant families in the province's agricultural production, with direct impacts on the lives of rural communities.

The four-day seminar includes the participation of farmer families, associations, agricultural expansionists, municipal administrators, and other guests.

As he explained, in the current agricultural campaign, 93,553 peasant families were integrated, working in an estimated area of 467,776 hectares, with a projected production of approximately 701,664 tons of various products throughout the province.

The provincial director emphasized that these indicators also reflect the commitment of the MOSAP III Project, implemented by the Institute for Agricultural Development (IDA), whose work focuses on transmitting knowledge and good agricultural and livestock practices to the communities.

According to the official, the provincial workshop constitutes a space for reflection and dialogue between public institutions and social partners, with the objective of strengthening mechanisms for participation and resolution of concerns of the beneficiary communities.

José Luís Navalha explained that the initiative also aims to promote coordination between different actors in the prevention and combating of phenomena such as gender-based violence, exploitation, harassment and sexual abuse during the project's implementation.

The official considered that the establishment of mechanisms for suggestions and resolution of complaints contributes to ensuring a harmonious, transparent and sustainable environment in the development of the project's actions.

On the occasion, the head of the department of the Institute for Agricultural Development (IDA), Gilberto Manuel, highlighted that MOSAP III symbolizes the continuous commitment to the development of the agricultural, livestock and fisheries sector in the province.

The official stated that, within the framework of the farmers' field schools, 2,862 producers significantly increased their productivity levels, going from 450 kg of corn per hectare and 350 kg of beans to approximately 3.5 tons of corn and 1.8 tons of beans per hectare.

Gilberto Manuel explained that these results demonstrate the impact of the rural extension methods and technical training promoted within the scope of the project.

MOSAP III is financed by the World Bank, managed by the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, and implemented by the Institute for Agrarian Development over a five-year period, with the objective of benefiting approximately 200,000 small agricultural producers in the country.

In Cubango, the project currently has 46 direct support technicians, responsible for providing technical assistance and training to farmers in the municipalities of Menongue, Longa, Caiundo, and Cuito Cuanavale, with plans to extend activities to the municipalities of Cuchi, Cutato, and Chinguanja.