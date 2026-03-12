Angola: Food Processing Sector in Angola Grew 11 Percent in January

Luanda — The food processing sector in Angola recorded an 11% growth in January of this year, after expanding 16% in the last quarter of 2025, the Minister of State for Economic Coordination, José de Lima Massano, said Monday in Luanda.

The government official was speaking to the press during the opening of the Rafinole project, an integrated industrial complex for refining, processing and packaging vegetable oils, fats and food ingredients, located in the municipality of Cacuaco.

According to José Massano, these indicators reflect the path of economic transformation and the guarantee of food security in the country.

He reiterated the commitment to the integration of the agricultural and industrial sectors, to avoid the importation of raw materials, in line with the Executive's strategies of import substitution and strengthening exports.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Minister of State emphasized that food products are essential and that investments like the newly inaugurated unit have been ongoing, announcing that other factories will come online later this year, contributing to the stability of essential goods prices.

He added that a tomato paste processing unit is under construction in Namibe province, along with other initiatives within the "Transforma Aqui" program, which is being conducted by the Agricultural Development Support Fund (FADA) nationwide.

He noted that inflation is still heavily influenced by food prices, which is why, he explained, creating conditions for autonomy in domestic production and a regular food supply stabilizes prices in the economy.

Regarding national production, he highlighted the fact that some units are increasing their capacity and reaching the limit of their installed capacity.

The integrated industrial complex for refining, processing, and packaging vegetable oils, fats, and food ingredients, "Rafinole," has a production capacity of 110,000 tons/year.

Owned by the Webcor group, the complex, which has been in the experimental operating phase for several months, has an installed daily refining capacity of 400 tons of crude vegetable oil, 18,000 tons annually of margarine and vegetable fats, 6,000 tons of mayonnaise and its condiments, 7,000 tons of vinegar, and an oil bottling system with a capacity of 480,000 tons.

This is the result of a $90 million investment, part of which (26.4 billion kwanzas) was financed by Standard Bank, under Notice No. 10/2024 of the National Bank of Angola (BNA), which establishes rules for credit to the national real sector.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In the first phase, it generated 130 direct jobs, with the expectation of reaching 400 by the end of the year.