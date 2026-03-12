Angola: Journalist Octavio Pedro Kapapa Buried At Santa Ana Cemetery

Luanda — Octavio Pedro Kapapa, a journalist who passed away on March 6 due to illness, was buried on Wednesday in the Santa Ana Cemetery in Luanda.

The burial was marked by several emotional speeches, notably the eulogy from the National Radio of Angola (RNA), which highlighted the late journalist's professionalism and skills.

"Today, we say goodbye to an exemplary citizen who gave his all for his country and leaves behind a legacy that will forever be etched in our memories and deserve our recognition," the RNA eulogy emphasized.

The Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) stated that "Octavio Capapa departs for another dimension of life, leaving behind an outstanding legacy of professionalism in social communication. His unmistakable voice contributed to the general mobilization efforts in the struggle for peace and national reconciliation."

Octavio Pedro Kapapa, a retired RNA journalist, passed away on March 6 at the General Pedro Maria Tonha "Pedalé" Hospital Complex in Luanda after a prolonged illness. He leaves behind nine children and a widow.

Octávio Pedro Capapa joined RNA in 1984, having started his career in the area of Conducting and Studios, later joining Rádio Cidade, where he stood out as a dedicated professional and a recognized voice in national broadcasting.

Throughout his career, he participated in and presented several benchmark programs on RNA, including "Discolândia", "Rádio Cidade", "Roteiro da Manhã", "Mandando Final", "Angola Combatente", "Hora Certa", "Angola no Coração" and "Trem Musical", marking generations of listeners with his style and contribution to radio journalism and entertainment in the country.