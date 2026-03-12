Angola: Paulo Saraiva Becomes New Football Coach of Sporting De Luanda

Luanda — Sporting de Luanda, on Monday in the capital city, presented Paulo Saraiva as the new coach of its main football team.

Paulo Saraiva, who replaces Patrício Correia, aims to qualify the team for the top division championship, also dubbed "Girabola", a goal set by the club for the 2026/27 season.

Sporting de Luanda plays in the national second division championship, currently in fourth place in Group A with 10 points. The group is led by Redonda FC with 18 points.

Speaking to the press, the new coach stated that he found conditions for positive work, continuing the work developed by the previous coach.

He said that the fact that his predecessor remained linked to the institution, now as coordinator of the commission established by the Sports Limited Company (SAD), will facilitate the monitoring of the team's growth process.

Paulo Saraiva informed that he had the opportunity to see the team play a few times and expressed his belief that there are very positive aspects, considering a matter of continuing what has been done.

In his view, the collective spirit will be fundamental to the club's success.

He added that the club is a "sleeping giant", and revealed that he grew up watching its games at the Coqueiros Stadium. According to him, the club represents a lot for the city of Luanda.

The coach emphasized that the new management is doing important work to put it back where it deserves to be.

In turn, the club's chairman, Gianni Martins, explained that the change in the coaching staff is part of the revitalization strategy, as the aim is to return to the first division of national football.

He mentioned that this is a centenary club, therefore, the management is committed to restoring its competitiveness.

According to the manager, football is fundamental to the club's sustainability in the medium and long term, and coach Paulo Saraiva can help achieve the goal of reaching the 1st Division.

Previously, Paulo Saraiva coached, among others, Luanda City FC, a team that plays in the Girabola.