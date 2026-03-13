Ethiopia: Former TPLF-Linked 'Army 70' Fighters Enter National Rehabilitation Program

Addis Ababa — The National Rehabilitation Commission (NRC) has confirmed that former members of the TPLF-affiliated group known as "Army 70" are currently participating in a national rehabilitation program aimed at helping them transition to civilian life.

The group, previously stationed near the Sudan border, has joined the government's Disarmament, Demobilization, and Reintegration (DDR) program at a temporary processing center in Awash Arba.

The former fighters are undergoing rehabilitation training at a temporary center in Awash Arba as part of the government's reintegration initiative.

Lieutenant General Hachalu Sheleme, Head of the Human Resource Department of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF), said the group's decision to pursue a peaceful path represents a constructive step forward.

"The peaceful choices made by these former fighters can serve as a good example for others," Achalu said, adding that the government remains committed to supporting individuals who choose peace and lay down their arms in accordance with the Pretoria Cessation of Hostilities Agreement.

National Rehabilitation Commissioner Temesgen Tilahun emphasized that reintegrating former combatants into society is essential for maintaining long-term peace and stability.

"This commitment is vital for building lasting peace and transforming former fighters into productive contributors to national development," Temesgen said.

According to the commissioner, the NRC has already completed the disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration (DDR) process for more than 85,000 former combatants from the Tigray, Amhara, Oromia, and Afar regions.

Temesgen explained that members of the "Army 70" group, who previously fought alongside the former TPLF near the Sudan border--formally requested to disarm after returning to Ethiopia.

The federal government accepted their request, it was learned.

Following their return, the commission launched rehabilitation training at the Awash Arba center to support their reintegration into civilian life.

More than 500 former fighters who have laid down their arms have so far joined the program.

Participants are receiving comprehensive training that includes psychological recovery, ethics education, and social reintegration support.