Tanzania: Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan Seeks Proper Conservation of Ngorongoro As She Receives Its Land Use Report

DODOMA: TANZANIAN President, Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, has stated that the Ngorongoro Conservation Area is a unique world heritage site that must be protected for the benefit of Tanzania and the international community.

President Samia made the remarks today, March 12, 2026, in Dodoma at Chamwino State House, while receiving a report from the Commission assessing land use in the Ngorongoro area.

She noted that Ngorongoro is registered as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and it is the responsibility of Tanzanians to safeguard it for the benefit of current and future generations.

The President highlighted the area's unique features, including a large crater approximately 600 meters deep and its rich biodiversity, which includes various species of animals and birds. She mentioned both herbivorous and carnivorous animals, as well as striking birds such as flamingos, making Ngorongoro an important global tourist attraction.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Additionally, President Samia emphasized that Ngorongoro is significant for human history, citing sites such as Olduvai Gorge and Laetoli, where scientists have discovered remains and traces of early humans dating back approximately three million years.

She stressed that the area also contains diverse natural environments, including savannas, woodlands, and volcanic formations, some of which are believed to be still active. Given its exceptional importance, President Samia insisted that the Ngorongoro Conservation Area must be protected and preserved for the benefit of both the nation and the world.