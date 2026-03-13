Tanzania, Uganda Agree to Broaden Ties in Five Key Areas

Dar es Salaam — IN efforts to strengthen diplomatic relations and promote joint development in the East African region, the governments of Tanzania and Uganda have begun bilateral talks aimed at enhancing cooperation in several sectors, including politics, education, economy, trade, and agriculture.

The discussions are expected to open new opportunities for development and boost economic collaboration between the two neighbouring countries.

Speaking to journalists today, March 12 in Dar es Salaam, the Director of the East African Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation (Tanzania), Ali Bujiku, said the talks officially began on March 11 and are scheduled to continue until March 13 this year.

Ambassador Bujiku said the meeting forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen regional cooperation and to follow up on the implementation of agreements reached by the leaders of the two countries.

He noted that the discussions will also lay the foundation for the implementation of joint projects and policies aimed at promoting shared development between Tanzania and Uganda.

"These discussions aim to strengthen cooperation in various sectors and ensure that directives issued by the leaders of our two countries begin to be implemented in practice," Bujiku said.

He added that during the meeting, both sides aim to reach four key resolutions that will help initiate the implementation of agreements previously reached by the leaders of Tanzania and Uganda in priority areas.

"We will discuss in depth ways to strengthen cooperation in politics, the economy, trade, and agriculture to ensure our nations continue benefiting from opportunities available in the East African region," he added.