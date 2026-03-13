Ethiopia: Wildlife Conservation Boosting Ethiopia's Tourism Competitiveness

Addis Ababa — Ministry of Tourism says ongoing wildlife and natural resource conservation efforts are helping strengthen Ethiopia's position as a competitive eco-tourism destination.

Speaking at the opening ceremony marking the 60th anniversary of the Ethiopian Wildlife Conservation Authority (EWCA), Tourism State Minister Sileshi Girma highlighted the authority's long-standing role in protecting wildlife, natural resources, and ecosystems across the country.

According to the state minister, EWCA and professionals in the sector have undertaken extensive work over the past decades to safeguard Ethiopia's biodiversity.

These efforts, he noted, have contributed to making the country one of Africa's leading nations in terms of natural resource diversity.

Ethiopia is home to unique endemic wildlife species such as the Ethiopian wolf, Walia ibex, and Gelada, which attract international visitors interested in nature and wildlife tourism.

Efforts to protect wildlife habitats through national parks and conservation programs are helping preserve these species and ecosystems while creating strong attractions for eco-tourism.

The government is also working with partners to strengthen conservation and tourism development in several protected areas, including Omo National Park, Mago National Park, Chebera Churchura National Park, Nechisar National Park, Borena National Park, and Gambella National Park.

Sileshi said Ethiopia's diverse tourism resources, combined with strengthened conservation initiatives, are opening new opportunities for eco-tourism development.

Environmental programs such as the Green Legacy Initiative are also playing a major role in restoring ecosystems, expanding forest coverage, and enhancing biodiversity.

These improvements support eco-tourism activities such as wildlife viewing, trekking, and bird-watching.

He added that conservation efforts are contributing to increased tourist arrivals, higher foreign currency earnings, and expanded employment opportunities for citizens.

However, the state minister noted that the sector still faces challenges, including illegal hunting, wildlife trafficking, and climate change, which require coordinated action from stakeholders.

Sileshi called on communities, international partners, and sector actors to strengthen their commitment to sustaining Ethiopia's wildlife conservation achievements.

Director-General of the Ethiopian Wildlife Conservation Authority, Kumera Wakjira, said the authority has made significant progress over the past six decades through the establishment of national parks, protection of natural resources, and efforts to combat illegal wildlife trade.

According to him, 87 conservation areas have so far been identified across Ethiopia based on scientific studies.