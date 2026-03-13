Ethiopia: Media Institutions Must Focus On Safeguarding Ethiopia's National Interest - PM Social Affairs Advisor

Addis Ababa — Social Affairs Advisor to the Prime Minister, Muaze Tibebat Deacon Daniel Kibret, noted today that media institutions must focus on safeguarding Ethiopia's national interest.

A national conference under the theme "Media for National Interest" is underway in Addis Ababa.

The Advisor stated that the Medemer State has been undertaking various activities to ensure multi-national unity and protect national interests since the reform.

He noted that efforts are focused on building a shared national narrative, strengthening communal values, and ensuring national prosperity.

Pointing out the significant contribution of the media to nation-building, Muaze Tibebat Deacon Daniel urged them to work diligently to safeguard the interests of the country and its people, noting that the ultimate mission of the press should be to provide responsible and accurate information for the public.

He emphasized that the vision of creating a prosperous Ethiopia is not just a government concern but a collective responsibility.

Everyone should contribute to the nation-building process, the Advisor stressed.

For her part, Haymanot Zeleke, Ethiopian Media Authority Director-General, stated that media has a significant contribution to nation-building by providing timely and accurate information.

Highlighting the media's vital role in safeguarding national interest and building multi-national unity, she noted that the media landscape has expanded significantly due to the reform.

The Director-General noted that the number of media institutions in the country has increased by approximately 150 percent, explaining that this growth must be matched by improved public access to credible information.

However, she pointed out that professional ethics are increasingly under pressure, a situation she said is contributing to insecurity and instability in the information landscape.

Haymanot identified foreign digital media in particular as platforms as primary sources of misinformation and hate speech, and called on the domestic media to counter these by upholding ethical standards.

The event organized by the Ethiopian Media Authority was attended standing committee chairs of the House of People's Representatives, senior government officials, and leaders of media organizations.