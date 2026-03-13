Ethiopia Scales Corridor Development to 75 Cities Nationwide - Ministry

Addis Ababa — The Ministry of Urban and Infrastructure announced that corridor development activities aimed at transforming urban infrastructure are currently underway in 75 cities across Ethiopia.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, State Minister of Urban and Infrastructure Fanta Dejen said the corridor development initiative, which was launched in Addis Ababa in 2024 by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, has now expanded to 75 cities across the regional states as urbanization continues to accelerate.

He noted that the pace of urban growth in Ethiopia has been increasing rapidly over the past decade. "The number of cities has now reached 2500, up from about 1000 ten years ago," the state minister said.

According to Fanta, the initiative is designed to transform urban infrastructure and create cities that are safe, clean and comfortable for residents.

He explained that Addis Ababa has already witnessed significant transformation through intensive corridor development works, including riverside development projects, road expansion, pedestrian walkways, bicycle lanes, jogging tracks and the construction of bridges for both vehicles and pedestrians, alongside the development of green areas.

The state minister pointed out that the city's riversides were previously polluted and largely neglected.

However, he said the corridor development initiative has rehabilitated these areas and turned them into attractive public destinations.

Beyond beautification and infrastructure expansion, the program also incorporates the digitalization of public services in the 75 cities as part of broader efforts to build smart and efficient urban centers.

Fanta added that the corridor development initiative is being implemented in line with sustainable urban development principles, ensuring that cities integrate green spaces, public areas and essential infrastructure.

He affirmed that the initiative will gradually expand to cover all cities across the country with the goal of creating resilient, safe and livable urban environments for residents.