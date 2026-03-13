Ethiopia's PM Abiy Ahmed Arrives in UAE After Regional Talks

Abu Dhabi — Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday for a working visit following a series of diplomatic engagements focused on regional security and cooperation.

Abiy was received at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi by UAE Minister of Justice Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi and Mohamed Abdullah Al Jneibi, Chairman of the Presidential Protocol and Strategic Narrative Authority, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The visit comes after Abiy held a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio yesterday, during which the two leaders discussed regional stability, counterterrorism cooperation and long-term security in the Horn of Africa, according to the U.S. State Department.

Abiy has also been engaged in regional diplomacy in recent days, including discussions linked to tripartite talks hosted by Djiboutian President Ismail Omar Guelleh, which brought together the leaders of Somalia and Ethiopia in Djibouti to address regional tensions and cooperation in the Horn of Africa.

The visit highlights Ethiopia's efforts to deepen diplomatic ties and expand cooperation with regional and international partners.

(Reporting by HornDiplomat News Desk)