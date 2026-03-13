Somalia: Somaliland Assures Food Supplies Amid Middle East Tensions

Hargeisa — Somaliland's Ministry of Trade and Tourism held a meeting on Wednesday with representatives of the business community to discuss the potential impact of tensions in the Middle East on the country's trade and supply chains.

The meeting was chaired by the ministry's Director General, Eng. Mohamoud Adan, and attended by officials including the Director of the Price Control Department, the Director of Trade Affairs, and the Head of the Minister's Office. Representatives from the Somaliland Chamber of Commerce and major importers of essential food commodities also took part in the discussions.

Participants reviewed developments in the Middle East and their possible implications for Somaliland's markets and the availability of essential goods.

Business leaders told the meeting that the country currently has sufficient food reserves, adding that additional cargo vessels carrying food supplies are already en route and expected to arrive in Somaliland soon.

The meeting concluded with an agreement between the government and the private sector to maintain close coordination while monitoring developments in the Middle East and their potential impact on trade and market stability.

(Reporting by HornDiplomat News Desk)