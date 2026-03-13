Tanzania: 100 Patients Receive Kidney Transplants As Tanzania Marks World Kidney Day

Dar es Salaam — MUHIMBILI National Hospital (MNH) has today, March 12, 2026, celebrated World Kidney Day, which is held on the second Thursday of March every year, and said that so far 100 patients have received kidney transplants since the service began in 2017.

It also said that there has been a significant increase in kidney patients in the country, up to seven per cent, most of them aged between 40 and 50 years, with 100 patients receiving kidney transplants.

Speaking at the event in Dar es Salaam, Muhimbili Hospital Executive Director Dr Delilah Kimambo said the number of patients receiving permanent kidney dialysis services in the country has reached more than 3,000 patients, and at the hospital, it is more than 400 patients.

"People living in urban areas are more affected by 15 percent compared to those living in rural areas by two percent and in the 10 years from 2015 to 2025 there has been a significant increase in patients undergoing dialysis by 203 percent and we have also witnessed an increase in dialysis sessions by 158 percent from 11,770 cycles in 2015 to 30,409 cycles in 2025," she explained.

"For the outpatient services of our kidney clinics, they serve about 600 patients every month and the Children's clinic serves about 120 patients every month.

She said the causes are high blood pressure, diabetes, HIV infection, the indiscriminate use of painkillers and herbal medicines, urinary tract cancers such as prostate and cervical cancer, internal kidney diseases, air pollution, extreme heat, and dehydration.

She noted that kidney treatment involves high medical costs, and these costs can be avoided or reduced by focusing on more prevention.

Dr Kimambo advised people to continue to pay attention to precautions by focusing on a better lifestyle, checking their health at least once a year and considering treatment for those who appear to have comorbidities or opportunistic diseases that can cause kidney diseases.

"In this year's celebrations, Muhimbili has provided education on the best types of kidney diseases, non-communicable diseases and the best way to protect themselves. Along with health screening for seminarians of the ST Charles Lwanga major seminary in Dar es Salaam and for the citizens of Dar es Salaam on March 5 to 11, 2026.

She added, "Those who are found to have symptoms will be given a procedure on how to see the relevant specialist doctors so that there is continuity of services.

She said that during the celebrations, they are also planting trees as a symbol of protecting the world as the slogan of "Kidney Health for All - Taking Care of People - Protecting the World."