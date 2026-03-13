Zimbabwe: Chimanimani Police Officer Appears in Court Over Murder of Suspect in Custody

12 March 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

A police officer stationed in Chimanimani has appeared in court facing murder allegations after a man he had apprehended later died from injuries allegedly inflicted during the encounter, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe has said.

In a statement, the authority said Bhekimpilo Ncube (35) was arraigned in court over the death of Godman Mtimba (34).

According to the prosecution authority, the incident followed a report made on February 25.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"On the 25th of February 2026, the accused person who was in charge of the Chikukwa Police Base, received a report that the now deceased, Godman Mtimba (34) had been behaving violently in the area," the authority said.

The following day, Mtimba was apprehended and taken to Chikukwa Business Centre, where the officer was drinking beer.

Prosecutors say the situation escalated after the suspect was brought to the business centre.

"On the 26th of February 2026, the now-deceased was apprehended and taken to Chikukwa Business Centre where the accused person was drinking beer. Allegations are that the accused person attempted to remove the suspect's beard using a knife," the statement reads.

The authority said the officer allegedly cut Mtimba on the face.

"He sliced the now-deceased on the chin and cheek, inflicting injuries before he rushed him to Mutambara Hospital, where he died," the statement said.

According to prosecutors, the officer later handed himself over to authorities after the victim was pronounced dead.

"The accused person surrendered himself to the police after the victim was pronounced dead," the NPAZ said.

Ncube remains in custody while awaiting further court proceedings.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.