Zimbabwe: Chimanimani Police Officer Appears in Court Over Murder of Suspect in Custody

A police officer stationed in Chimanimani has appeared in court facing murder allegations after a man he had apprehended later died from injuries allegedly inflicted during the encounter, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe has said.

In a statement, the authority said Bhekimpilo Ncube (35) was arraigned in court over the death of Godman Mtimba (34).

According to the prosecution authority, the incident followed a report made on February 25.

"On the 25th of February 2026, the accused person who was in charge of the Chikukwa Police Base, received a report that the now deceased, Godman Mtimba (34) had been behaving violently in the area," the authority said.

The following day, Mtimba was apprehended and taken to Chikukwa Business Centre, where the officer was drinking beer.

Prosecutors say the situation escalated after the suspect was brought to the business centre.

The authority said the officer allegedly cut Mtimba on the face.

"He sliced the now-deceased on the chin and cheek, inflicting injuries before he rushed him to Mutambara Hospital, where he died," the statement said.

According to prosecutors, the officer later handed himself over to authorities after the victim was pronounced dead.

"The accused person surrendered himself to the police after the victim was pronounced dead," the NPAZ said.

Ncube remains in custody while awaiting further court proceedings.