Zimbabwe Pockets U.S.$491,000 From ICC After Impressive Run At T20 World Cup

Following an impressive run at the recently concluded 2026 Men's T20 World Cup, Zimbabwe is set to receive US$491,538.00 from the International Cricket Council (ICC) as its reward for finishing 7th.

The Chevrons were one of the teams to make it to the Super 8 in the tournament and have been ranked 7th overall.

In the Super 8, Zimbabwe finished higher than Sri Lanka, who ended in 8th position, and they will receive US$475,962.00.

The ICC has allocated a total of US$11.25 million to be shared among the 20 participating teams.

Tournament winners, India will get the highest payout of US$2,639,423.00, while the losing finalists will be rewarded with US$1,422,692.00.

Despite finishing third, South Africa is the other team to earn in the million-dollar mark, as they will receive US$1,005,577.00 million.

The fourth-place finisher, England, one of the best performers, will earn $974,423.00 for their efforts, while the West Indies, who finished fifth, and Pakistan, who finished sixth, are set to receive US$538,269.00 and US$522,692.00, respectively.

Prize money for the other 12 teams that failed to make it to the Super 8:

US$309,808.00 - Australia, U.S.A, Afghanistan

US$278,654.00 - Scotland

US$271,731.00 - Ireland

US$256,154.00 - Italy, Netherlands, and U.A.E

US$225,000.00 - Namibia, Canada, and Oman