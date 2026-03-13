Zimbabwe Pockets U.S.$491,000 From ICC After Impressive Run At T20 World Cup

12 March 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

Following an impressive run at the recently concluded 2026 Men's T20 World Cup, Zimbabwe is set to receive US$491,538.00 from the International Cricket Council (ICC) as its reward for finishing 7th.

The Chevrons were one of the teams to make it to the Super 8 in the tournament and have been ranked 7th overall.

In the Super 8, Zimbabwe finished higher than Sri Lanka, who ended in 8th position, and they will receive US$475,962.00.

The ICC has allocated a total of US$11.25 million to be shared among the 20 participating teams.

Tournament winners, India will get the highest payout of US$2,639,423.00, while the losing finalists will be rewarded with US$1,422,692.00.

Despite finishing third, South Africa is the other team to earn in the million-dollar mark, as they will receive US$1,005,577.00 million.

The fourth-place finisher, England, one of the best performers, will earn $974,423.00 for their efforts, while the West Indies, who finished fifth, and Pakistan, who finished sixth, are set to receive US$538,269.00 and US$522,692.00, respectively.

Prize money for the other 12 teams that failed to make it to the Super 8:

US$309,808.00 - Australia, U.S.A, Afghanistan

US$278,654.00 - Scotland

US$271,731.00 - Ireland

US$256,154.00 - Italy, Netherlands, and U.A.E

US$225,000.00 - Namibia, Canada, and Oman

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.