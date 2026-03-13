Rwanda: What to Know As Parliament Approves National Defence University

Lawmakers have approved a new legislation establishing the National Defence University.

The legislation revises the law governing National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) in line with strengthening the country's defence education and national security framework, according to parliament.

The bills were passed during a March 11 plenary sitting of the lower chamber of parliament. They are awaiting presidential assent and promulgation in the official gazette prior to becoming enforceable laws.

According to a brief from parliament, the reforms are aimed at improving institutional capacity, governance, and preparedness in addressing evolving security challenges.

The National Defence University is a specialised institution designed to integrate education, professional training, and research in the fields of national defence and security.

The university will offer higher education programmes leading to academic degrees, professional certificates, and other qualifications in defence and security-related disciplines.

According to the provisions of the bill, the institution will also promote research and analysis on defence and security matters at the national, regional, and international levels.

This is intended to strengthen evidence-based policymaking and informed decision-making within Rwanda's security institutions.

Another key feature of the new university is the consolidation of colleges and academies of Rwanda Defence Force (RDF), Rwanda National Police (RNP), and the NISS.

Bringing these training institutions under one university framework is expected to enhance coordination, professional development, and academic standards across the country's security sector.

The bill also underscores the promotion of values-based thinking alongside academic and professional training.

Parliament also passed a revised bill governing the National Intelligence and Security Service, aimed at aligning the institution's legal framework with the constitution as well as recent developments in national legislation and the changing security environment at both national and global levels.

The updated bill clearly defines the mandate, core responsibilities, and operational structure of the intelligence service.

It also seeks to strengthen professionalism, accountability, and good governance within the institution while ensuring that the service remains capable of responding to emerging and complex security threats.

Another provision of the bill grants the leadership of NISS greater flexibility to establish internal structures that improve operational efficiency, effectiveness, and the optimal use of resources.