Zimbabwe: Marinica Names Warriors Four Nations Squad, Snubs Munetsi

Warriors coach Mario Marinica has snubbed French-based midfielder Marshall Munetsi in his squad for the upcoming Four Nations tournament to be hosted by Botswana.

The tournament will see Zambia, Malawi, Zimbabwe and the host competing from March 23 to 31.

Marinica's exclusion of Munetsi, however, raises questions, considering his current form in the French Ligue 1 for Paris FC, where he has scored in three consecutive games.

Marinica and Munetsi were feuding in December last year after the Romanian gaffer had excluded him from the AFCON finals squad, citing the former Wolves player was not fit, something which the player dismissed.

The Marinica squad has three players who have received national team call-ups for the first time: ZPC Kariba goalkeeper Future Sibanda, England-based defender Corbin Mthunzi, who features for Ipswich and Panashe Makwiramiti from Haverfordwest.