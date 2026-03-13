Malawi Police Say Former MBC Director George Kasakula to Appear in Court Over Abuse of Office Charges

12 March 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

The Malawi Police Service has confirmed that former Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) Director General George Kasakula is expected to appear before court on Friday to answer several criminal charges, including abuse of office, allegedly broadcasting advertisements without payment, and matters related to the procurement of a vehicle for the public broadcaster during his tenure.

National police spokesperson Lael Chimtembo confirmed the development in an interview, saying Kasakula was arrested together with former MBC Director of Finance Jack Kamwachale as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities at the state broadcaster.

Chimtembo explained that the two are suspected to have committed several offences while serving in their senior management positions at MBC, with investigators focusing on transactions and administrative decisions that allegedly took place between 2021 and 2025.

According to the police spokesperson, one of the key allegations involves the suspected abuse of office, where the former officials are believed to have used their positions improperly in ways that may have disadvantaged the institution. Investigators are also examining claims that certain commercial advertisements were aired on the national broadcaster without the required payments being made to MBC, potentially resulting in financial losses for the public broadcaster.

Police are further probing issues surrounding the purchase of a vehicle for MBC during Kasakula's time as Director General, with authorities seeking to establish whether proper procurement procedures were followed and whether any public resources were misused in the process.

Chimtembo said the investigation is still ongoing, indicating that detectives are continuing to gather more evidence to determine the full extent of the alleged offences.

"The investigations are still in progress, but the suspects are expected to appear in court tomorrow to begin answering to the charges," Chimtembo said.

The arrests mark a significant development in the probe into management and financial decisions at Malawi Broadcasting Corporation, one of the country's key public institutions responsible for providing radio and television services.

Authorities say further updates will be provided as the investigations continue and as the matter proceeds through the courts.

