Namibia: Namib Mills Workers Given 72 Hours to Return to Work As Strike Ends

Namib Mills has given its workers 72 hours to return to work after the company reached an agreement with the Namibian Revolutionary Transport and Manufacturing Union (Naretu) to end a 59-day strike involving about 1 000 workers.

In an internal communication issued on Wednesday, Namib Mills acknowledged the agreement.

"This outcome allows us to restore normal operations and move forward together with stability and focus," it says, encouraging the employees to recommit themselves to their work as Namib Mills reverts to normal operations.

The company says the focus now turns to restoring normal operations and

strengthening cooperation across the workplace.

Naretu commander-in-chief Petersen Kambinda on Wednesday confirmed that the strike ended.

The group met with minister of justice and labour relations Wise Immanuel five times, and Kambinda thanked him for his efforts in the matter, which he stressed should not have taken so long to resolve.

He said the deal will see workers receive part of last year's benefits, with bonuses to be paid on Friday and backpay expected next week.

Kambinda also confirmed that benefits for 2026 have already been incorporated into the agreement, and members will automatically receive the improved benefits from 1 July without other negotiations.

The union leader expressed his desire to see high discipline in the Namib Mills employees when they return to work.