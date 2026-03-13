Namibia: Coastal Heatwave Raises Drowning Risk, Lifeguards Warn

Lifeguards at Walvis Bay warn that the ongoing heatwave affecting Namibia's coastal towns is increasing the risk of drowning as more people flock to beaches and swimming areas to cool off.

This week temperatures at Walvis Bay ranged between 35°C and 36°C.

This has attracted large crowds of people to the ocean, often without proper safety precautions.

Monarch Lifeguard and Emergency Rescue Services founder Marthin Muyenga urges parents and guardians to closely supervise children near water and warn that swimming without proper supervision can quickly become dangerous.

"Let's take this precaution very seriously.

This is the only measure which will save you and your little one from drowning," he says.

Muyenga further cautions parents not to allow children to use empty plastic bottles or other objects as flotation devices in the sea, as these can easily fail in strong waves or currents.

In response to the increased beach activity, the Municipality of Walvis Bay has tasked Monarch Lifeguard with deploying certified professional lifeguards at Independence Beach from 11 to 15 March.

The lifeguards will be at Independence Beach from 10h00 to 18h00.

Muyenga also warns adults not to swim under the influence of alcohol, as this increases the chances of drowning.

Meanwhile, the municipality has announced that the Dolphin Park swimming pool has been temporarily opened during the week due to unusually hot weather caused by east wind conditions.

In a notice posted on its Facebook page, the municipality says the pool, which normally operates from Friday to Sunday due to low weekday attendance, will remain open during the week to allow residents to cool off.

"Residents are encouraged to bring friends and family, stay hydrated and enjoy a refreshing swim during this hot spell," the municipality says.

The municipality reminds visitors to follow safety regulations while using the facility.