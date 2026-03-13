Namibia: New Swapo MP to Advocate for Improvement in Health Sector

12 March 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Newly sworn-in Swapo parliamentarian Christine Haindaka says she will advocate for improvements in the health sector, adding it is close to her heart.

She is in her final year pursuing an honours degree in social work at the University of Namibia, and also holds a diploma in HIV and counselling (Level 6), as well as a certificate in primary health care.

Haindaka, who serves as Swapo Party Youth League deputy secretary, was sworn into the National Assembly last month. She replaced her counterpart, Elifas Ndingara, who resigned.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In her maiden speech on Wednesday, Haindaka said she will actively advocate in parliament by advancing policies that strengthen social protection systems, expand equitable access to healthcare and ensure that no Namibian is excluded from the dignity of basic services.

"Particular attention must be given to antenatal healthcare, mental health services, and the continued fight against HIV-AIDS, tuberculosis, cancer and other transmissible diseases that still affect many Namibian families.

"My days in this chamber will be dedicated to ensuring that every public and private institution has a social worker or psychologist, given the many mental health cases," she said.

Haindaka said healthcare workers must be properly supported, adequately resourced and recognised as the backbone of a healthy and productive Namibia.

"Our generation carries the responsibility to ensure that the promise of independence continues to translate into dignity, opportunity and prosperity for every Namibian," Haindaka said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.