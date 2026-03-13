Namibia: New Swapo MP to Advocate for Improvement in Health Sector

Newly sworn-in Swapo parliamentarian Christine Haindaka says she will advocate for improvements in the health sector, adding it is close to her heart.

She is in her final year pursuing an honours degree in social work at the University of Namibia, and also holds a diploma in HIV and counselling (Level 6), as well as a certificate in primary health care.

Haindaka, who serves as Swapo Party Youth League deputy secretary, was sworn into the National Assembly last month. She replaced her counterpart, Elifas Ndingara, who resigned.

In her maiden speech on Wednesday, Haindaka said she will actively advocate in parliament by advancing policies that strengthen social protection systems, expand equitable access to healthcare and ensure that no Namibian is excluded from the dignity of basic services.

"Particular attention must be given to antenatal healthcare, mental health services, and the continued fight against HIV-AIDS, tuberculosis, cancer and other transmissible diseases that still affect many Namibian families.

"My days in this chamber will be dedicated to ensuring that every public and private institution has a social worker or psychologist, given the many mental health cases," she said.

Haindaka said healthcare workers must be properly supported, adequately resourced and recognised as the backbone of a healthy and productive Namibia.

"Our generation carries the responsibility to ensure that the promise of independence continues to translate into dignity, opportunity and prosperity for every Namibian," Haindaka said.