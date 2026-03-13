Uganda: Bobi Wine Alleges Security Raid On Aide's Home, Wife Abducted

The president of the National Unity Platform, Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, has accused security operatives of raiding the home of one of his aides and abducting the aide's wife.

Kyagulanyi said operatives believed to be attached to state security agencies stormed the residence of his assistant, Sherif Najja , in an attempt to arrest him.

According to Kyagulanyi, the operatives did not find Najja at home and instead took his wife into custody after she reportedly told them she did not know her husband's whereabouts.

"Regime security operatives have raided the home of my assistant, Comrade Najja Sherif. When they found he was not around, they abducted his wife instead after she told them she did not know his whereabouts," Kyagulanyi said.

Kyagulanyi condemned the action, describing it as intimidation and accusing the government of targeting relatives of opposition figures. He referred to the incident as evidence of what he called a "cowardly regime."

The alleged raid adds to growing tensions between the opposition and security agencies.

Leaders of the National Unity Platform have repeatedly accused state operatives of carrying out arrests, abductions and night-time raids targeting supporters and members of the party.

Security agencies had not immediately issued a formal statement on the alleged operation or on the whereabouts of Najja's wife by press time.

In previous responses to similar accusations, government officials have maintained that arrests carried out by security agencies are lawful and conducted as part of investigations or efforts to maintain public order.