Kenya Losing Sh300mn Weekly in Farm Exports Due to Middle East Conflict - CS Kagwe

12 March 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has warned that the escalating Middle East conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel is already disrupting Kenya's agricultural exports worth about Sh300 million every week.

Speaking during a press briefing on Thursday, Kagwe said the instability has affected shipments of meat and other food products to the Middle East--one of Kenya's major export destinations.

"There are some products that are already starting to be impacted. For example, we send to the Middle East about Sh300 million worth of meat every week," Kagwe said.

The CS also noted that Kenya's tea distribution chain through Dubai has been affected, complicating supply to several Middle Eastern markets.

Regional tensions and security concerns have disrupted airspace and shipping routes across parts of the Middle East, slowing cargo movement and affecting exporters who depend on timely deliveries of perishable goods.

Kagwe said the government has already formed a team to assess the impact and explore alternative export markets to cushion farmers and exporters from prolonged losses.

Kenya's agricultural exports to the Middle East include tea, meat, coffee, flowers, fruits, and vegetables, making the region a critical trading partner for the country.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.