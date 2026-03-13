Kenya Losing Sh300mn Weekly in Farm Exports Due to Middle East Conflict - CS Kagwe

Nairobi — Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has warned that the escalating Middle East conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel is already disrupting Kenya's agricultural exports worth about Sh300 million every week.

Speaking during a press briefing on Thursday, Kagwe said the instability has affected shipments of meat and other food products to the Middle East--one of Kenya's major export destinations.

"There are some products that are already starting to be impacted. For example, we send to the Middle East about Sh300 million worth of meat every week," Kagwe said.

The CS also noted that Kenya's tea distribution chain through Dubai has been affected, complicating supply to several Middle Eastern markets.

Regional tensions and security concerns have disrupted airspace and shipping routes across parts of the Middle East, slowing cargo movement and affecting exporters who depend on timely deliveries of perishable goods.

Kagwe said the government has already formed a team to assess the impact and explore alternative export markets to cushion farmers and exporters from prolonged losses.

Kenya's agricultural exports to the Middle East include tea, meat, coffee, flowers, fruits, and vegetables, making the region a critical trading partner for the country.