Angola: MPLA Is the Best Prepared Party to Continue Leading the Country - João Lourenço

Luanda — The President of the governing MPLA, João Lourenço, stated this Thursday that his party is the "best-prepared to continue as the leading force of the Angolan nation."

This position was expressed at the opening of the 10th meeting of the MPLA Central Committee, a meeting dedicated, among other things, to the summoning of the party's 9th Ordinary Congress.

He said that the organization remains open to renewal and adaptation to the demands of the country's political, economic, and social context, with the objective of ensuring progress and development for Angola.

In his opening speech, João Lourenço recalled the historical journey of the political organization, which is celebrating this year 70 years since its founding, marked by struggles and victories inspired by the legacy of its founding and successor leaders.

According to the MPLA leader, the party's actions must maintain a permanent determination in promoting progress for the Angolan people and for the entire nation, with the capacity to adapt to the transformations of the country and the world.

The party president highlighted that the organization has demonstrated, throughout its history, flexibility in adjusting policies, renewing practices, and adopting new working methods appropriate to different historical moments.

In the current context of political competition, João Lourenço considered that the MPLA continues to assert itself as the largest national political force, open to dialogue and consensus-building, with strong ties to its social base. Congress Referring to the agenda, he informed that the Central Committee meeting will analyze the convocation of the IX Ordinary Congress, scheduled for December.

According to João Lourenço, the event will allow for an assessment of the work carried out by the Central Committee in the current term, in addition to defining new strategic guidelines for the party's future.

He announced that the congress will also renew the mandates of the MPLA's governing bodies and agencies, from grassroots structures to higher levels, as well as prepare the political organization to participate in the general elections scheduled for 2027.

As part of the preparation for the conclave, the Central Committee is also reviewing the convocation, the agenda, the general principles, the methodology, and the schedule of actions that will guide the entire organizational process.

He said that the members of the Central Committee should also approve the establishment of the National Preparatory Commission for the IX Ordinary Congress, responsible for coordinating and monitoring the different stages of the process.

The commission's tasks include monitoring organizational activities, conducting training and capacity-building actions for party members, cadres, and leaders, as well as holding grassroots assemblies and intermediate conferences.

The process will culminate in the central act of the congress, which should ensure broad participation of members throughout the country, based on the statutory principles of transparency, inclusion, and democratic participation.

The 10th meeting of the MPLA Central Committee is part of a series of initiatives aimed at consolidating the party's internal organization and strengthening its political preparedness for the challenges of the next electoral cycle.ART/TED/jmc