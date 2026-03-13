South Africa: DA Questions Motsoaledi As Suspension of Health DG 'Until Case Is Finalised' Could Mean Years and Years

press release

The DA welcomes the Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi's announcement that Health Director-General (DG) Dr Sandile Buthelezi, Deputy DG for Hospital Services, Tertiary Health Services and Human Resource Development, Dr Percy Mahlati, and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Phaswa Mamogale, have finally been put on precautionary suspension following their arrests for alleged corruption, fraud, and theft.

We do, however question whether accountability and consequence management is a priority inside the Health Department. The Minister's statement does not make clear whether this suspension will carry until the matter is finalised within the criminal justice system, which could take years, or whether the Minister will ensure internal disciplinary matters. We call on the Minister to clarify this.

The investigations by the Hawks (Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation - DPCI) should be paralleled by an independent internal investigation, and the Minister needs to take the country into his confidence on whether the three officials are receiving their full salaries while on suspension.

The DA will also be asking the president in Parliament today how he is going to deal with the investigation and consequence management of this issue.

A Department that cannot afford to employ sufficient doctors or nurses cannot afford to indefinitely pay the salaries of three senior officials accused of corruption, fraud, and theft.