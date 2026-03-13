Kenya: Waiguru Tells Gachagua to Stop Using Agents, Engage Ruto Directly

Kirinyaga — Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has defended her past support for former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua while accusing him of turning against leaders who once stood by him, in remarks that signal rising political tension in the Mt Kenya region.

Speaking during an empowerment programme in Kariti Ward, Kirinyaga County, Waiguru said she was among leaders who stood with Gachagua during difficult political moments and worked behind the scenes to help stabilise the situation when he was serving as Deputy President.

Waiguru expressed disappointment that despite the support he received from some leaders, Gachagua has recently been publicly criticising her and branding her a traitor.

"I was part of the team that defended him and worked to ensure there was peace at the time he was in office," Waiguru said. "I do not know what changed later, but the meetings we held then were successful and meant to build unity."

The governor claimed that instead of acknowledging that support, Gachagua has chosen to attack leaders who stood with him during the political turbulence that surrounded his tenure.

At the same time, Waiguru alleged that the former deputy president has been sending intermediaries to President William Ruto for late-night negotiations.

She challenged Gachagua to approach the president openly if he wants dialogue instead of using agents.

"If he has issues with the president, he should come to the table directly and talk. Sending agents at night will not solve the problem," she said.

Waiguru further accused Gachagua of attempting to consolidate political control over the Mt Kenya region in order to use it as a bargaining tool in national politics.

According to the governor, the region should not be treated as an individual's political property to be used for negotiations.

"Mt Kenya cannot belong to one person who then negotiates with it as if it were private property," she said.

Despite the ongoing political differences, Waiguru predicted that Kenya's political history shows that leaders who clash today often find themselves working together again in the future.

She said it would not be surprising if Gachagua and President Ruto eventually reunite politically.

"In Kenyan politics, today's rivals can become tomorrow's partners. The history of this country shows that clearly," she said.

Waiguru also used the event to advance her political ambitions, saying Kirinyaga County is positioning itself to produce the country's next deputy president.

She noted that other counties in the Mt Kenya region such as Kiambu County and Nyeri County have previously produced top national leaders, including presidents and deputy presidents, and argued that it is now Kirinyaga's turn.

"We believe Kirinyaga should also have an opportunity to produce the deputy president," she said.

The governor added that she would negotiate for the position with President Ruto before 2027 expressing confidence that the president still enjoys support across the country.

Waiguru, who had earlier been seen as interested in the Kirinyaga Senate seat, now appears to be shifting her focus to national politics.

Her emerging interest in the deputy presidency places her among Mt Kenya leaders expected to compete for the slot, including current deputy president Kithure Kindiki.