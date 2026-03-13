Kenya: President Ruto Hands Over Keys to 120 New Homeowners At Emgwen Boma Yangu Estate in Nandi

Nandi — President William Ruto on Thursday officially commissioned the Emgwen Boma Yangu Estate in Nandi County, marking a milestone in Kenya's Affordable Housing Programme.

A total of 120 new homeowners received their keys, while sales for the remaining 100 units continue through the official Boma Yangu portal.

The initiative aims to provide decent housing, create employment opportunities, and boost economic growth across the country.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"At every corner of our country, the defining feature is the Affordable Housing Project. Some doubted we would build; others said the houses would go to the prominent, but here we are -- the beneficiaries are local people, businessmen, and businesswomen," President Ruto said during the handover ceremony.

Among the beneficiaries, five are people with disabilities. Paul Koech Limo, who lost his leg in 2009, shared his excitement:

"I registered on Boma Yangu in 2023 and started saving in 2024. I now own a two-bedroom unit with a toilet, electricity, and running water. This is a game changer for people like me."

Similarly, Josephine Chekemboi, an office administrator at Kapsabet Referral Hospital, said the location, security, and proximity to town motivated her decision to join the programme.

"I have lived with disability for most of my life, and commuting has been a challenge. This home makes life easier, and I am a living testimony that home ownership is real."

Bethuel Limo, a father of two, also expressed gratitude:

"I was living in a one-bedroom house sharing a toilet, without guaranteed water or electricity. This new home is a great motivation for me and my family."

President Ruto encouraged young people to consider affordable housing as a long-term investment, highlighting the dual benefits of home ownership and wealth creation.

During his tour, President Ruto also laid the foundation stone for the Boma Yangu Chesumei Affordable Housing Project, which will add 1,166 housing units to Kapsabet town.

The development will feature a community center, basketball pitch, garbage collection facilities and 52 shops for small businesses.

The government aims to provide more accessible housing while creating employment opportunities for youth and women in the region.

"Our commitment is to ensure every Kenyan has access to a decent home while supporting local economies," President Ruto said.

The Boma Yangu Housing Programme continues to transform Kenya's urban landscape, making home ownership a reality for ordinary citizens and fostering sustainable development across the country.