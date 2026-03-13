Kenya: Political Parties Disputes Tribunal to Rule On Sifuna Removal Case On March 26

Nairobi — The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal is set to deliver its verdict on March 26 in the case filed by Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General Edwin Sifuna challenging his removal from office.

Earlier this year, the ODM National Executive Council (NEC) voted to remove Sifuna, citing alleged indiscipline and violations of party protocols.

Sifuna has disputed the decision, arguing that the NEC failed to follow due process as outlined in the party's constitution and the Political Parties Act.

During the tribunal proceedings, ODM lawyers contended that Sifuna should have first exhausted the party's internal dispute resolution mechanisms.

Sifuna's legal team, however, maintained that the NEC's action was procedurally flawed and undemocratic.

The tribunal had previously issued conservatory orders preventing the party from implementing the removal and barred the Registrar of Political Parties from publishing the decision in the Kenya Gazette, allowing the matter to be fully heard before a final ruling.

The tribunal's decision on March 26 will determine whether Sifuna remains ODM Secretary General or if the NEC's removal stands.