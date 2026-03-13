Kenya: Political Parties Disputes Tribunal to Rule On Sifuna Removal Case On March 26

12 March 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal is set to deliver its verdict on March 26 in the case filed by Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General Edwin Sifuna challenging his removal from office.

Earlier this year, the ODM National Executive Council (NEC) voted to remove Sifuna, citing alleged indiscipline and violations of party protocols.

Sifuna has disputed the decision, arguing that the NEC failed to follow due process as outlined in the party's constitution and the Political Parties Act.

During the tribunal proceedings, ODM lawyers contended that Sifuna should have first exhausted the party's internal dispute resolution mechanisms.

Sifuna's legal team, however, maintained that the NEC's action was procedurally flawed and undemocratic.

The tribunal had previously issued conservatory orders preventing the party from implementing the removal and barred the Registrar of Political Parties from publishing the decision in the Kenya Gazette, allowing the matter to be fully heard before a final ruling.

The tribunal's decision on March 26 will determine whether Sifuna remains ODM Secretary General or if the NEC's removal stands.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.