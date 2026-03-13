Kenya: State Sued Over Alleged Abduction of Businessman Abdi Ali in Eastleigh

Nairobi — The government has been sued over the alleged abduction of businessman Abdi Ali by masked men believed to be officers of the Inspectorate General of Police and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Eastleigh, Nairobi.

The case was filed through lawyer Mwaura Wakabata of Alakonya & Associates, who claims that the petitioner was forcibly taken on March 7, at around 7:40 pm along Mohammed Yusuf Haji Avenue (formerly 1st Avenue).

According to court documents, Aidid was removed from his vehicle by masked men whose whereabouts remain unknown.

The petition states that more than 48 hours have passed without the family being informed of his location, and he has not been taken to a police station or produced before a court.

"This is a serious violation of his constitutional rights to life, liberty, and dignity," reads the petition.

The lawyers are seeking urgent court orders to disclose his location and produce him before the High Court at Milimani.

"Every day that passes without knowing where he is puts his life at risk and causes extreme anguish to his family. We are asking the court to intervene immediately to prevent further violations and ensure justice is served," the documents read.

The petition cites Articles 19, 20, 21, 22, 25, and 258 of the Constitution of Kenya, arguing that the matter is urgent to protect the petitioner's rights and secure his unconditional release pending any charges.

It also calls for thorough investigations into the alleged abduction.

"This is not just about my client; it is about upholding the rule of law and ensuring that no person is above the Constitution," said Wakabata.

"We urge the court to act swiftly so that the perpetrators are held accountable."

Abdi Aidid owns ATIS Hotel and a branch in Parklands. His family describes him as a well-known philanthropist in Eastleigh, having supported multiple community projects, including the construction of the California Police Station.

Aidid's son emphasized that if the government required his father, he could have been summoned, adding that the family remains uncertain whether he is in the custody of government agents or criminals.

The businessman is 52 years old.