South Africa: Our National Security Is Not for Sale - DA Welcomes Minister Schreiber's Tough Anti-Corruption Stance

The Democratic Alliance (DA) welcomes the dismissal of 50 Border Management Authority officials as the Border Management and Immigration Anti-Corruption Forum, established last year under Minister Schreiber, starts to show its teeth.

The Border Management and Immigration Anti-Corruption Forum is bringing together the Department of Home Affairs, Border Management Authority, National Prosecuting Authority, law enforcement, civil society, and business in a 'Whole of Society' approach to coordinate efforts against corruption in immigration and border management systems.

These arrests follow 55 corruption-related dismissals in Home Affairs under Minister Schreiber, with a further 275 referrals for investigation in permitting, as well as the investigation of 38 BMA officials. This rapid progress shows the DA difference, where corrupt officials are not merely suspended and allowed to resign and find employment elsewhere, but are dismissed and prosecuted where appropriate.

Under the leadership of Minister Schreiber, the BMA has implemented a comprehensive five-pillar strategy that integrates intelligence gathering, visible policing, rapid response, investigations, and inter-agency coordination. It demonstrates both decisive ministerial leadership and forward planning, which has seen the interception of illegal border crossings more than double since Minister Schreiber took charge.

Internal immigration enforcement operations have increased ten times the average seen between 2019 and 2025 to over 2075 illegal immigration operations in the last quarter, despite chronic understaffing of the immigration function.

While the Acting Minister of Police stalls on the transfer of SAPS Border officers to the BMA, the DA welcomes the additional R990 million allocated to BMA over the next three years, which is expected to add 700 Border Guards to the ground force.

The DA will continue to fight for secure borders and effective immigration enforcement based on the rule of law. Our National Security is Not For Sale.