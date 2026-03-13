Zimbabwe Pushes Climate-Smart Farming As Seed Co Showcases New Crop Varieties

The government has reaffirmed its commitment to transforming agriculture through climate-resilient technologies, irrigation expansion and mechanisation as farmers, researchers and industry leaders gathered for the annual field day hosted by Seed Co Limited.

The event, held at the Rattray Arnold Research Station brought together government officials, regional seed experts and farmers from across the country to showcase new crop varieties and farming innovations aimed at strengthening food security.

Speaking at the gathering, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Professor Obert Jiri described the field day as a key platform for advancing agricultural science and collaboration.

"This Field Day is not just a seasonal event; it is a vital cornerstone of our national agricultural calendar. It is a celebration of the science of agriculture and a demonstration of the innovative capacity that has defined Seed Co for over 85 years in this region" he said.

Prof Jiri said agricultural research and improved seed varieties were central to Zimbabwe's ambition of building a US$15.8bn agriculture industry by 2030.

The initiatives support the government's National Development Strategy 2 which aims to strengthen food security, nutrition, rural incomes and agriculture-led economic growth.

To support farmers, the government is expanding irrigation infrastructure to reduce reliance on rain-fed agriculture while mechanisation programmes involving partners such as John Deere and Belarus tractors are expected to improve productivity.

The government is also modernising agro-ecological crop mapping to ensure farmers grow crops suited to their specific natural regions while input support schemes are prioritising climate-smart seeds that can withstand drought and changing weather patterns.

Seed Co managing director Felistus Gurajena said the company's research programmes are focused on empowering farmers and responding to climate change.

"Our efforts past, present and future have always been driven by the singular goal of empowering the African farmer," she said, adding that the company now operates in more than 15 African countries and has released over 200 crop varieties.

At the field day, Seed Co introduced a new early-maturing maize hybrid, SC449 designed to deliver high yields while offering strong disease resistance and improved drought tolerance.

Gurajena said the variety forms part of a broader portfolio of climate-smart crops including sorghum, wheat, soya beans and sunflower aimed at promoting crop diversification and improving resilience in farming systems.

She said the company would continue investing in research and digital farming technologies to help farmers adapt to climate variability and improve productivity.

Officials also warned that counterfeit seeds remain a threat to agricultural productivity urging seed companies to adopt traceability technologies to protect farmers and maintain quality standards.

Both government and industry leaders emphasised that closer collaboration between farmers, researchers and the private sector will be critical in ensuring Zimbabwe achieves sustainable food security and long-term agricultural growth.