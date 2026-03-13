South Africa: Court to Decide on Matric Result Publication - South African News Briefs - March 13, 2026

Court to Decide on Information Regulator's Appeal Over Matric Results

Judgment is pending in the Information Regulator's application for leave to appeal a North Gauteng High Court ruling that allowed the continued publication of matric results, reports EWN. In December 2024, the court dismissed the regulator's attempt to halt the publication of results permanently. They argued that it breached the Protection of Personal Information (POPI) Act. The case was heard virtually. The case dates back to 2024 when the Information Regulator issued an infringement notice to the Department of Basic Education (DBE) after it was ordered not to contravene the POPI Act by publishing the matric results in January 2025. The regulator fined R5 million after the department failed to comply with instructions not to publish the results in January 2025. The court previously ruled that publishing results using examination numbers adequately protects learners' identities. AfriForum, which opposed the regulator, says it is awaiting clarity on the balance between privacy rights and the public interest as the court decides whether to proceed with the appeal.

Three Killed, Four Injured in Kalksteenfontein Mass Shooting

Three people have been killed and four others injured in a mass shooting in Kalksteenfontein near Bishop Lavis on the Cape Flats, reports SABC News. The attack follows another deadly incident in the same area that left two people dead. Chairperson of the Bishop Lavis Crime Prevention Forum, Graham Lindhorst, has called on law enforcement to intervene in the restoration of law and order to the area. He called on law enforcement to intervene urgently to curb the escalating violence in the community.

Western Cape Sets Aside R950m for Climate and Disaster Response

The Western Cape government is set to ramp up its response to climate and environmental threats, with nearly R950 million set aside for water and energy resilience, animal disease outbreaks, and wildfire management, reports EWN. Finance MEC Deidré Baartman said the province is acting decisively as disasters become more frequent and more severe. Baartman said disasters are becoming more frequent and severe, requiring decisive action. She said that R177 million will be allocated for water resilience and drought response in the province. Baartman added that another R452 million will go to energy resilience, including solar installations at public service facilities such as schools and hospitals. R139 million will be allocated to combat foot-and-mouth disease to protect the agricultural sector. An additional R65 million will support integrated wildfire management as fire risks increase across the province.

