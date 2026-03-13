Eritrean Satirical Artist Freed After 15 Years in Jail

13 March 2026
allAfrica.com

Eritrean satirical cartoonist Biniam Solomon, also known by his pen name Cobra, has been released after spending 15 years in detention without charge in Asmara, Eritrea.

Solomon, arrested in 2011, had never been tried. The reasons for his continued imprisonment were not made clear.

During his detention, Biniam had no contact with his family and received only occasional medical treatment. The authorities did not explain the reason for his release.

Biniam was known for his sharp cartoons criticizing political and social issues. His work appeared in Eritrean newspapers during a brief period of media freedom.

The government closed the private press because it was "endangering national security," and several journalists were jailed.

Human rights groups have long accused Eritrea of detaining thousands of people without trial, allegations the government denies.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.